Light & Wonder's (LNW) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Up Y/Y

Light & Wonder, Inc. LNW reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, wherein the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the bottom line missed the same. The Las Vegas-based cross-platform games and entertainment company reported higher revenues year over year, backed by rapid sales growth across all segments.

Bottom Line

Net income from continuing operations increased to $67 million or 73 cents per share from $21 million or 12 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3 cents. Higher revenues primarily contributed to the year-over-year growth.



For 2023, the company recorded a net income of $180 million or $1.75 per share from continuing operations against a net loss of $176 million or a loss of $2.09 per share a year ago.

Revenues

Total revenues in fourth-quarter 2023 rose to $770 million from $682 million in the prior-year quarter, backed by healthy growth in all business segments. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $753 million. Services revenues increased to $515 million year over year from $466 million, while that from Products grew 18% to $255 million from $216 million in the prior-year quarter.



Gaming revenues soared 13% year over year to $496 million from $438 million in the year-ago quarter. Solid growth in Gaming machine sales and positive demand trends for Gaming operations, systems and tables supported the top-line improvement from this segment.



Revenues from SciPlay witnessed a solid 12% increase year over year to $204 million, primarily driven by the core social casino business and the acquisition of the privately held mobile and social game company Come2Play. Record net sales in this segment broke the quarterly revenue record for the sixth consecutive quarter.



iGaming revenues increased to $70 million from $62 million in the prior-year quarter. Healthy traction in the United States and international markets boosted net sales in this segment.



In 2023, revenues were $2.9 billion compared with $2.5 billion in 2022.

Other Details

Non-GAAP consolidated AEBITDA was $302 million, up 14% year over year, driven by growth in the Gaming business. AEBITDA margin was 39%, on par with the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For 2023, the company registered a cash flow of $590 million in operating activities against a cash utilization of $381 million a year ago. As of Dec 31, 2023, it had $425 million in cash and cash equivalents with $3.85 billion of long-term debt compared with respective figures of $914 million and $3.87 billion in 2022.

