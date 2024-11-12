Light & Wonder Reports Increase in ASX CDIs

The latest update is out from Light & Wonder ( (LNW) ).

Light & Wonder, Inc. has reported an increase in its CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) on the ASX to 25,466,884 for October 2024, indicating a net increase of 678,695 CDIs from the previous month. This change, driven by net transfers between CDIs and common stock, reflects the company’s strategic management of its securities and highlights its dynamic presence in the financial markets.

