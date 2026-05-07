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Light & Wonder Q1 Profit Declines, But Revenue Rises

May 07, 2026 — 02:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW), a games company, reported lower first-quarter earnings despite revenue growth, mainly due to higher operating expenses and interest costs.

Net income before income taxes decreased to $62 million from $105 million previously.

Operating income fell to $130 million from $170 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting increased selling, general and administrative expenses, restructuring costs, and higher depreciation and amortization charges.

Net income declined to $52 million, or $0.66 per share, from $82 million, or $0.94 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 2% to $790 million from $774 million, driven by higher services revenue, which rose to $595 million from $527 million. Product revenue, however, declined to $195 million from $247 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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