Light & Wonder price target lowered to $115 from $120 at Truist

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on Light & Wonder to $115 from $120 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing Q3 results in the Gaming sector. The fear of a large, deep gaming downturn seems to have passed for now, even though investor sentiment still seems to reflect consumer malaise, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
