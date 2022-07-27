Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) shareholder returns have been strong, earning 137% in 3 years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 14% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. The share price marched upwards over that time, and is now 137% higher than it was. It's not uncommon to see a share price retrace a bit, after a big gain. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

Since it's been a strong week for Light & Wonder shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

While Light & Wonder made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Light & Wonder actually saw its revenue drop by 14% per year over three years. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to gain 33% per year, but it has. It's a good reminder that expectations about the future, not the past history, always impact share prices.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:LNW Earnings and Revenue Growth July 27th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Light & Wonder

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Light & Wonder shareholders are down 20% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 15%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 5% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Light & Wonder you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant.

Light & Wonder is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

