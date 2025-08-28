Light & Wonder (LNW) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Light & Wonder Inc (Symbol: LNW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $92.01, changing hands as low as $91.39 per share. Light & Wonder Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNW's low point in its 52 week range is $69.5605 per share, with $114.405 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.83.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.