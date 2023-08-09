Light & Wonder (LNW) Q2 Earnings Beat on Solid Revenues

Light & Wonder, Inc. LNW reported solid second-quarter 2023 results, with the bottom line and the top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The Las Vegas-based cross-platform games and entertainment company reported higher revenues year over year, driven by record net sales of SciPlay and iGaming segments.

Bottom Line

Net loss in the reported quarter was $1 million or a loss of a penny per share against a net income of $3,291 million or $34.61 per share in the year-ago quarter. Despite top-line growth, the significant decline was primarily attributable to income from discontinued operations in second-quarter 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $1.02 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 69 cents.

Light & Wonder, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Light & Wonder, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Light & Wonder, Inc. Quote

Revenues

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2023 rose to $731 million from $610 million in the prior-year quarter, propelled by growth in all business verticals. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $674 million. Services revenues increased to $496 million year over year from $445 million, while product sales were $235 million, up from $165 million in the prior-year quarter.



Gaming revenues were $471 million, up 21% year over year, driven by 41% sales growth of gaming machines, and healthy demand trends in gaming operations and gaming systems. Revenues from SciPlay surged to $190 million from $160 million in the year-ago quarter. The 19% year-over-year growth was mainly propelled by the core social casino business.

The average revenue per daily active user increased to a record high tally of 93 cents, up 26% year over year. Greater engagement, monetization for players enhanced the top line from this segment. iGaming revenues increased to $70 million, up 17% from the prior-year quarter, driven by a 32% improvement in the U.S. market.

Other Details

Non-GAAP consolidated AEBITDA was $281 million compared with $212 million in the prior-year quarter with improvement in all business verticals. AEBITDA margin rose to 38% from 35% reported in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the first six months of 2023, the company generated $219 million of cash from operating activities compared with $13 million in the year-ago period. As of Jun 30, 2023, it had $909 million in cash and cash equivalents with $3,863 million of long-term debt.

