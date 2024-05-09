Light & Wonder (LNW) Q1 Earnings Top on Solid Revenue Growth

Light & Wonder, Inc. LNW reported strong first-quarter 2024 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The Las Vegas-based cross-platform games and entertainment company reported double-digit revenue growth year over year in each of the segments for six consecutive quarters, which exemplified its portfolio strength and resilient business model.

Bottom Line

Net income for the reported quarter increased to $82 million or 88 cents per share from $22 million or 23 cents per share a year ago, primarily driven by top-line growth. Quarterly earnings comprehensively beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23 cents.

Revenues

Total revenues for first-quarter 2024 rose to $756 million from $670 million in the prior-year quarter, backed by healthy growth in all business segments. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $732 million. This is the 12th consecutive quarter of consolidated revenue growth for the company. While Services revenues increased to $517 million from $477 million, that from Products grew 23.8% to $239 million.



Gaming revenues soared 14% year over year to $476 million as solid growth in Gaming machine sales and positive demand trends for Gaming operations, systems and tables supported the top-line improvement from this segment.



Revenues from SciPlay were record high, increasing 11% year over year to $206 million, primarily driven by the core social casino business and the acquisition of the privately held mobile and social game company Come2Play.



iGaming revenues increased 14% to a record high tally of $74 million. Healthy traction in the United States and international markets boosted net sales in this segment.

Other Details

Non-GAAP consolidated AEBITDA was $281 million, up 12.8% year over year, driven by growth in the Gaming business. AEBITDA margin was 37%, on par with the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

The company generated a cash flow of $171 million from operating activities in the first quarter. As of Mar 31, 2023, it had $450 million in cash and cash equivalents with $3.85 billion of long-term debt. The company repurchased approximately 0.2 million shares during the quarter for about $25 million. Since the initiation of the program, Light & Wonder returned $600 million of capital to shareholders through the repurchase of approximately 9.7 million shares, representing 80% of the total share buyback authorization.

Zacks Rank

Light & Wonder currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



