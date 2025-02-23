LIGHT & WONDER Earnings Preview: Recent $LNW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LIGHT & WONDER ($LNW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $805,531,661 and earnings of $0.96 per share.
LIGHT & WONDER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of LIGHT & WONDER stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 587,430 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,742,203
- PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 535,315 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,240,509
- WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC removed 434,206 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,506,714
- UBS GROUP AG added 421,628 shares (+169.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,420,226
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 419,114 shares (-33.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,203,067
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND removed 278,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,065,468
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 233,154 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,154,062
