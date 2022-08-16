Light & Wonder Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LNW

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Light & Wonder Inc (Symbol: LNW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.41, changing hands as high as $58.52 per share. Light & Wonder Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNW's low point in its 52 week range is $41.48 per share, with $90.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.36.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.