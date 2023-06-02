Light Week Could Bring Stability to Investors

June is here, and the debt ceiling impasse has been overcome. Earnings season is also in the rear view, leaving the docket relatively bare during the first full trading week of June.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, June 5 will feature factory orders and the ISM services purchasing managers' index (PMI). There are no earnings on tap of note.

There's not much going on Tuesday, June 6 by way of economic data. Dave & Busters (PLAY) and Stitch Fix (SFIX) report earnings after the close.

Data on the U.S. trade deficit comes out Wednesday, June 7, as well as consumer credit info. Campbell Soup (CPB) reports before the open, while GameStop (GME) steps into the confessional when the market closes.

Thursday, June 8 will feature the classic jobless claims, with wholesale inventories to boot. Signet Jewelers (SIG) could be an interesting earnings report in the morning, while DocuSign (DOCU) is one to watch in the afternoon.

There's nothing of note on Friday, June 9, both earrings and data-wise.

