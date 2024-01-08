Light Street hedge fund gains 46% in 2023 - source

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - California-based investment firm Light Street Capital Management posted last year double-digit returns for its funds, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Its Mercury long/short hedge fund rose 45.7% in 2023, while its Tungsten long-only fund soared 58%, this source added. Last year, the long/short fund was down almost 54%.

The firm, which has $680 million under management and is led by Glen Kacher, declined to comment on the matter.

A number of U.S. equities hedge funds that focus on technology made money last year, boosted by a powerful rally in the Nasdaq .IXIC and after being hard hit in 2022.

SoMa Equity Partners' long/short hedge fund surged 62%. It beat the Nasdaq, which rose 43%, while Coatue Management, founded by Tiger cub Philippe Laffont, was up roughly 21.5% last year, Reuters reported last week.

