Light Street Capital to vote against Zendesk $10.2 bln go-private deal

Adds details, background

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Zendesk Inc's ZEN.N investor Light Street Capital Management said on Monday it will vote against the software company's $10.2 billion deal to go private and instead proposed that Zendesk remain a standalone public company and find a new Chief Executive Officer.

Light Street, which manages funds that own more than 2% shares of Zendesk, said the deal struck in June with investment firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira undervalues the San Francisco-based company.

Instead, the investor proposed a recapitalization of the business, consisting of a $2 billion preferred equity investment arranged by Light Street and a $2 billion incremental debt facility.

Light Street added Zendesk should expand the board to ten seats and include five directors from Light Street and other preferred equity shareholders, and form a committee to search for a successor to CEO Mikkel Svane.

Zendesk, which struck the go-private deal in June, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Light Street's move marks another turn in the saga, which started with Zendesk's failed takeover of SurveyMonkey parent Momentive Global Inc MNTV.O in a $3.9 billion deal.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.