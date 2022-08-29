US Markets
ZEN

Light Street Capital to vote against Zendesk $10.2 billion go-private deal

Zendesk Inc's investor Light Street Capital Management said on Monday it will vote against the company's $10.2 billion deal with Hellman & Friedman and Permira to go private.

Light Street, which manages funds that own more than 2% of the outstanding shares of Zendesk, said the deal undervalues the company and is detrimental to shareholder interest.

Zendesk, which struck the deal in June, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

