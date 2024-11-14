Light Science Technologies to Present at Investor Event

Light Science Technologies Holdings plc (GB:LST) has released an update.

Light Science Technologies Holdings plc is set to present its innovative solutions in controlled environment agriculture, contract electronics manufacturing, and passive fire protection at the Mello 10 Year Anniversary investor event. The company is focused on addressing global challenges like food security and fire safety, with a range of products including grow lights and fire-resistant barriers. Investors will have the opportunity to hear from the CEO and CFO about the company’s growth prospects and market strategies.

