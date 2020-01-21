Light on Tesla, This Electric Vehicle ETF Still has Plenty of Octane

Even if an investor has given the markets only a cursory glance this year, there's a reasonably good chance he or she has heard something about Tesla (TSLA). Tesla, never a company to be lacking for attention, is up 34.70% over the past month, a gain that would draw some fanfare even for an anonymous large-cap company.

With Elon Musk's company slated to report fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 29 after the close of U.S. markets, it's not a stretch to say the stock will be in the spotlight through the end of this month and probably longer.

Additionally, Tesla's 2020 surge is acting as something of a rising tide to the boats of other electric vehicle investments, including the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV). I highlighted DRIV last May and the fund has returned 19.4% since then.

What's fascinating about DRIV's year-to-date ascent of 5% – yes, that's dwarfed by Tesla – is that the ETF is lightly allocated to the electric vehicle maker. In theory, any ETF that has “electric vehicle” in its name would make for a logical home for an out-sized weight to Tesla, but in reality, DRIV's weight to the stock is just 2.58%.

Still Levered to Theme

When evaluating thematic exchange traded funds, investors should be prioritizing broad exposure to the underlying theme, not heavy concentration among individual stocks. Sure, it's easy to lament the fact that DRIV's showing to start 2020 would be even better if its weight to Tesla were larger, but on the other hand, the ETF isn't as exposed to retrenchment in that stock.

In fact, just one of DRIV's 75 holdings commands a weight north of 4%. Moreover, the fund is broadly levered to the electric vehicle theme, one that continues to offer vast potential.

“Stricter carbon emission standards in Europe could help electric vehicles take a bigger share of the total car market,” said Global X in a recent note. “The CO2 emission target for new cars is now 95g CO2/Km, down from the average level of 120.4 g CO2/Km in 2018. At least 95% of new cars need to comply with this standard.”

And while many investors are grappling with fear of missing out on Tesla these days, it's not as if DRIV is chock full of a bunch of slow-moving, unheard of duds. In addition to Tesla, the ETF's top 10 components include higher fliers such as Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Fabulous Forecasts

Another key element to evaluating of thematic ETFs is assessing the viability of the theme itself. Upon first glance, many of these funds look compelling, but not all are supported by a concept that has durability. DRIV, however, is backed by a concept with long-term viability and some of that credibility will soon be realized.

“By this time next year, there will be 10 million electric vehicles driving on the world’s roads, up from 1 million just five years ago,” according to Bloomberg NEF (BNEF). “Year on year growth will reach 20%, and although China will still dominate sales, Europe will close the gap.”

With price parity with traditional automobiles expected by 2022 and 37 million units slated to be delivered in 2024, the long-term outlook is indeed rosy for DRIV.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.