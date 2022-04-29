Light maker Signify's Q1 core earnings beat on strong demand

Signify, the world's biggest maker of lights, beat analysts' expectations on Friday with a jump of 9% in first-quarter core earnings to 187 million euros ($197 million), as sales growth outweighed persistent supply chain problems.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll had predicted average adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) to remain roughly stable in the January-March period, at 173 million euros.

