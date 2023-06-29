Light deliveries expected against CBOT July corn, soy futures

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) July corn and soybean futures should be light on Friday, the first notice day, traders and analysts said on Thursday, citing relatively firm cash markets.

Although cash basis bids have eased this month at domestic corn and soy processing sites and the U.S. Gulf, the CBOT July corn CN3 and soybean SN3 futures contracts continue to trade at hefty premiums to back months. Such premiums typically reflect strong cash markets, which tend to discourage deliveries against futures.

Traders expected zero to 200 deliveries against CBOT July corn CN3, soybean SN3 and soymeal SMN3 futures, and zero to 500 July soyoil BON3 deliveries.

Expectations for CBOT July wheat WN3 deliveries ranged more widely, from zero to 750 contracts. Traders estimated zero to 200 deliveries against K.C. July hard red winter wheat KWN3 futures, and zero to 100 against Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX) July MWEN3 spring wheat futures.

Delivery expectations against CBOT July rough rice futures RRN3 were for zero to 300 contracts.

For oats, traders offered no delivery estimates, but one broker said weakening cash markets and rising stocks could spur deliveries against July oats ON3 futures.

The CBOT reported that 2,389 Chicago wheat futures contracts and 97 K.C. wheat contracts were registered for delivery as of Wednesday night, but commercial grain companies have until 4 p.m. CDT (2100 GMT) Thursday to register additional contracts for delivery.

Registrations as of Wednesday also included zero contracts for corn, zero for soybeans, zero for soymeal, 1,036 for soyoil, 113 contracts for rough rice and two contracts for oats. The MGEX reported spring wheat delivery registrations at 195 contracts.

Traders closely monitor deliveries. A large number of deliveries tends to pressure the price of a nearby futures contract, while a small number would tend to support prices.

During a contract's delivery period, which lasts two to three weeks, the futures market acts like a cash market. Companies holding short positions in July futures can issue intentions to deliver the physical commodity. Traders holding the oldest-dated longs must accept delivery.

