Light Cash Cattle Trade Reported Near $168

The Thursday cattle futures market closed 47 to 70 cents in the black with 0.3% gains. USDA confirmed some light cash activity near $167-$168 on Thursday. CME showed no deliveries for Dec futures, with the oldest dated long listed as 3/22 – when futures were $166. Feeder cattle futures closed the day with triple digit gains of as much as $2.50. The March contract was up by 1% for the day and remains 77 cents above the Jan contract. Nov ’24 futures settled the day with a $24.77 premium to Jan. The CME Feeder Cattle Index weakened another $2.32 weaker to $216.05 for 12/11.

Weekly Export Sales data showed a 5-wk high for beef sales with 10,563 MT booked during the week that ended 12/07. USDA listed South Korea and Japan as the top buyers, each with over 2k MT. The week’s export was listed as 14.5k MT for a 756.6k MT yearly total. That remains 14% behind last year’s pace.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices for Thursday had Choice 63 cents weaker to $291.01 while Select was up by 8 cents to $259.29. USDA’s FI cattle slaughter estimate was 380k head for the week through Wednesday, up by 4k head for the week and 17k head more than the same week last year.

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $167.925, up $0.700,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $171.575, up $0.625,

Jun 24 Cattle closed at $168.750, up $0.475,

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $219.350, up $1.975

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $220.125, up $2.275

