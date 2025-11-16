Light (BOVESPA:LIGT3) Price Target Increased by 27.50% to 5.20

The average one-year price target for Light (BOVESPA:LIGT3) has been revised to R$5.20 / share. This is an increase of 27.50% from the prior estimate of R$4.08 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R$4.04 to a high of R$6.51 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.42% from the latest reported closing price of R$5.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Light. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIGT3 is 0.15%, an increase of 9.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.53% to 385K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 274K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRF - VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF holds 64K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIGT3 by 22.42% over the last quarter.

AVEEX - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEMGX - Acadian Emerging Markets Portfolio Investor Class Shares holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

AVSE - Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

