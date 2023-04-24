Light (B3:LIGT3) Price Target Decreased by 10.70% to 5.44

The average one-year price target for Light (B3:LIGT3) has been revised to 5.44 / share. This is an decrease of 10.70% from the prior estimate of 6.09 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 161.38% from the latest reported closing price of 2.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Light. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIGT3 is 0.04%, a decrease of 7.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.69% to 26,281K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 5,824K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,179K shares, representing an increase of 11.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIGT3 by 30.04% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,091K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,085K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,864K shares, representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIGT3 by 39.20% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,867K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,854K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIGT3 by 1.45% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,562K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,545K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIGT3 by 43.03% over the last quarter.

