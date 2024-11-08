Ligand price target raised to $150 from $125 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Ligand (LGND) to $150 from $125 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the “beat and raise” quarter. The company’s outlook reflects strong performance across its three core revenue streams, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

