Ligand Pharma's Partner Novan Submits NDA For Berdazimer Gel For Treatment Of Molluscum

(RTTNews) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Friday announced that its partner Novan, Inc. (NOVN) has submitted a New Drug Application FDA for berdazimer gel, 10.3% for the topical treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Berdazimer gel, 10.3% could release nitric oxide and has anti-viral activity. It is poised to be a first-in-class topical treatment for molluscum, an infection caused by a poxvirus. The infection will result in a benign, mild skin disease characterized by lesions that may appear anywhere on the body.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.