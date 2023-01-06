Markets
LGND

Ligand Pharma's Partner Novan Submits NDA For Berdazimer Gel For Treatment Of Molluscum

January 06, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Friday announced that its partner Novan, Inc. (NOVN) has submitted a New Drug Application FDA for berdazimer gel, 10.3% for the topical treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Berdazimer gel, 10.3% could release nitric oxide and has anti-viral activity. It is poised to be a first-in-class topical treatment for molluscum, an infection caused by a poxvirus. The infection will result in a benign, mild skin disease characterized by lesions that may appear anywhere on the body.

