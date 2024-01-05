News & Insights

Ligand Pharma's at-home skin treatment gets FDA approval

January 05, 2024 — 05:15 pm EST

Written by Pratik Jain and Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals' LGND.O topical treatment for a viral skin infection has received approval from the U.S. health regulator, the company said on Friday, marking the first-ever at-home approved treatment for the condition in the country.

The gel, Zelsuvmi, is expected to be available in the U.S. in the second half of 2024.

The pricing has not yet been established, a company spokesperson said in an email.

Ligand's shares were up about 5% in extended trading.

Zelsuvmi will treat a type of highly contagious skin infection called molluscum contagiosum. It is caused by a poxvirus and results in skin lesions that usually resolve within a year without scarring, but can take a lot longer in some cases.

The drug will compete with Verrica Pharmaceuticals' VRCA.OYcanth, which last year became the first U.S.-approved treatment for the infection, but requires medical supervision during application.

