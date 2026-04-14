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Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Gains 7% After Partner Travere Receives FDA Approval For FILSPARI

April 14, 2026 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) are moving up about 7 percent on Tuesday morning trading after its partner Travere Therapeutics, Inc. received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for FILSPARI to reduce proteinuria.

The company's shares are currently trading at $230.32 on the Nasdaq, up 7.87 percent. The stock opened at $220.00 and has climbed as high as $230.51 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $98.89 to $230.51.

The approval comes as Travere's Phase 3 DUPLEX Study, the largest head-to-head interventional study in FSGS to date, showed that patients treated with FILSPARI in the overall study population experienced a statistically significant 46% reduction in proteinuria from baseline to Week 108 compared to 30% for those treated with maximum labeled dose irbesartan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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