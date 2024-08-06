Ligand Pharmaceuticals Q2 24 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on August 6, 2024, to discuss Q2 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.ligand.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial (800) 715-9871 (US) or (646) 307-1963 (International), Conference ID 8755336.

