Ligand Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) reported first-quarter 2026 results that management said reflect the operating leverage of its royalty aggregation strategy, highlighted by growing royalties from key commercial products and the pending acquisition of XOMA Royalty Corporation.

CEO Todd Davis told investors the year is “off to an exciting start” with “transformative milestones within our existing portfolio” and the announced XOMA transaction. Davis said Ligand delivered 56% royalty revenue growth and 23% adjusted EPS growth versus the first quarter of 2025, which he framed as the outcome of a strategy shift implemented in 2022 toward a “pure royalty aggregation model” and away from “infrastructure-heavy technology platforms.”

First-quarter results driven by royalties

CFO Tavo Espinoza said Ligand’s first-quarter total revenue was $52 million, up 14% year-over-year, with royalty revenue of $43 million, up 56%. Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.63, up 23% year-over-year. Espinoza attributed the quarter’s performance primarily to “continued growth from FILSPARI, Ohtuvayre, and Qarziba.”

On a GAAP basis, Ligand reported a first-quarter diluted EPS loss of $0.67, compared to a loss of $2.21 in the year-ago period. Espinoza said the 2026 GAAP loss was “primarily driven by fair value adjustments on our equity holdings,” while the prior-year loss “largely reflects a one-time $44 million accounting charge” tied to Castle Creek’s funding of a Phase III study.

Ligand ended the quarter with approximately $780 million in cash and investments and $200 million of undrawn revolving credit capacity, which Espinoza said provided “nearly $1 billion of available capital” as the company works toward closing the XOMA transaction.

Updates on key royalty assets

Management emphasized that, while Travere Therapeutics’ FILSPARI has become a major driver, it is part of a broader portfolio. Espinoza said FILSPARI is performing “very well,” with “strong demand trends and growing physician adoption,” and noted Travere had built a field force of more than 100 professionals with overlap between IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) prescribers.

Lauren Hay, vice president of portfolio strategy and investments, highlighted the April FDA full approval of FILSPARI for FSGS in patients without nephrotic syndrome. She called the label “highly positive” and said it was broad, encompassing “patients with primary, secondary, and genetic FSGS.” Hay cited Travere’s estimate of more than 30,000 eligible U.S. FSGS patients and said early launch indicators were encouraging, noting that “the first FSGS patients were treated within just one week” after approval.

In Q&A, Espinoza said FILSPARI’s FSGS contribution had been included in Ligand’s model on a risk-adjusted basis and that the timing of approval—April rather than early January—“offsets the de-risking,” resulting in limited incremental impact in 2026. He added, “Where we’ll see a significantly more impactful impact from FSGS sales is as we get out into, you know, 2028 and beyond,” and clarified that the company’s “$0.50 increase in guidance is purely related to the XOMA acquisition.”

Espinoza also discussed Ohtuvayre, describing “strong year-over-year growth” but noting sequential sales were “modestly impacted” by seasonality and reimbursement timing, with trends improving as the quarter progressed. Hay added that Ligand is watching for potential geographic catalysts, including regulatory activity related to Ohtuvayre in China.

On Tzield, Hay said Ligand was “encouraged” by the product’s label expansion and characterized the impact as incremental, emphasizing that the market requires identifying patients prior to symptoms, which involves significant screening investment by Sanofi.

Pipeline catalyst: Palvella’s QTORIN™ rapamycin Phase III data

Hay also pointed to Palvella’s Phase III SELVA trial results for QTORIN™ rapamycin in microcystic lymphatic malformations (mLM), calling the outcome “clinically transformative.” She said the drug demonstrated “a highly statistically significant outcome on the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints,” including a “positive 2.13 point improvement” on the mLM Investigator Global Assessment scale. Hay noted Palvella had previously guided that a positive one-point change would be a “decisive win,” with an upside case of 1.5 points.

According to Hay, Palvella plans to submit an NDA in the second half of the year and is accelerating U.S. launch readiness. She added that QTORIN™ rapamycin has received Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug, and Fast Track designations from the FDA for mLM, and that Palvella is also developing it for cutaneous venous malformations (CVM), with a breakthrough designation application planned following a recent FDA meeting.

XOMA acquisition: rationale, synergies, and guidance

Ligand’s largest recent corporate development is its announced acquisition of XOMA Royalty Corporation, which Davis said will add “more than 120 commercial, clinical, and pre-clinical stage assets” and is expected to be “immediately accretive.” Davis also said the XOMA deal is expected to add $0.50 per share of adjusted EPS in 2026 and $1.50 in 2027.

Asked how the transaction came together, Vice President of Investments and Business Development Michael Vigilante said Ligand had a “longstanding relationship” with XOMA and believed its business had reached “an inflection point.” He said the parties engaged “full swing in December,” with diligence continuing into 2026 before reaching alignment in April. Vigilante said the deal provides XOMA shareholders liquidity and, for Ligand, offers “meaningful synergies” by broadening the portfolio across stages of development while delivering “immediate EPS accretion” and “long-term durable accretion.”

Davis said the XOMA portfolio is relatively unique in breadth, and that most opportunities in Ligand’s pipeline are “single or double assets.” On integration and synergies, Davis said synergies are “extremely high, approaching 100%,” adding that Ligand has “set up the business to absorb these types of partnerships.”

Espinoza reaffirmed updated 2026 guidance tied to the XOMA announcement, assuming the deal closes in the third quarter:

Total revenue: $270 million to $310 million

$270 million to $310 million Royalty revenue: $225 million to $250 million

$225 million to $250 million Adjusted EPS: $8.50 to $9.50

Looking ahead, Espinoza said Ligand expects about $1.50 per share of incremental adjusted EPS in 2027 from a full year of XOMA portfolio contribution, and “combined operating cash flow of approximately $300 million,” reflecting tax attributes acquired in the transaction. He added that Ligand’s capital deployment strategy remains investing $150 million to $250 million annually in new royalty opportunities.

Espinoza also addressed the contingent value right (CVR) associated with the deal, explaining it relates to proceeds from XOMA’s litigation with Janssen. He said the litigation assets will remain in a post-reorganization XOMA LLC, which will distribute 75% of any net proceeds to former XOMA shareholders via the CVR, while Ligand retains 25% of rights. “Importantly, Ligand has no obligation to fund the litigation,” he said.

In Q&A, Espinoza said XOMA’s portfolio includes milestone opportunities that could be realized in the second half of 2026, assuming a third-quarter close. On tax attributes, he said the company had not disclosed the “quantum,” adding that NOL usage will be limited, while Section 174 R&D tax credits “will come over 100%” and be usable immediately.

Separately, Davis addressed the termination of Viking’s TR-Beta program and Ligand’s goals for its 2809 asset, saying the company’s objective is to move it forward in development. Espinoza added Ligand carries nothing for those assets on its balance sheet, as related intangible assets are “fully amortized,” and any impact would likely be limited to “minor incremental legal expenses.”

As Ligand prepares to integrate XOMA, Davis said the company believes it has embedded growth in its current portfolio but plans to continue doing new deals to compound growth further. He said Ligand will provide an updated five-year plan at an Investor Day expected in December.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that acquires, develops and out-licenses proprietary technologies designed to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies discover and develop novel medicines. Operating primarily through its research services and royalty-generating businesses, Ligand focuses on building a diversified portfolio of technology platforms and partnering with industry leaders to advance therapeutic candidates across multiple disease areas.

The company's product offerings center around several core platforms.

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