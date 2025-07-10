Ligand Pharmaceuticals Partner Pelthos Therapeutics Launches ZELSUVMI™ for Molluscum Contagiosum Treatment

Ligand Pharmaceuticals' partner Pelthos Therapeutics launched ZELSUVMI, the first FDA-approved at-home treatment for molluscum contagiosum.

Quiver AI Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals announced that its partner, Pelthos Therapeutics, has launched ZELSUVMI™ (berdazimer) topical gel 10.3%, the first FDA-approved at-home treatment for molluscum contagiosum, impacting millions, particularly children. This launch has earned Ligand a $5 million milestone payment and highlights the value of their partnered programs and business model focused on innovation and collaboration. Following Pelthos's recent merger with Channel Therapeutics, Ligand now owns 56% of Pelthos and will receive a 13% royalty on ZELSUVMI's worldwide sales, along with potential additional milestone payments. ZELSUVMI is a nitric oxide-releasing agent for treating this viral skin condition in patients aged one and older, developed using Ligand's proprietary NITRICIL™ technology.

Potential Positives

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has received a $5 million milestone payment from Pelthos Therapeutics following the successful commercial launch of ZELSUVMI™, enhancing its financial position.

ZELSUVMI™ is the first and only FDA-approved at-home treatment for molluscum contagiosum, addressing a significant unmet medical need in the market.

Ligand now holds a 56% ownership stake in Pelthos Therapeutics, strengthening its strategic position in the partnership and potential revenue streams.

Ligand will receive a 13% royalty on worldwide sales of ZELSUVMI, offering a long-term revenue opportunity as the product gains market traction.

Potential Negatives

Ligand Pharmaceuticals' reliance on partnerships like Pelthos Therapeutics may indicate a lack of internal product development, raising concerns about the company's long-term viability in developing its own proprietary therapies.

The press release does not provide any details on the expected market uptake or sales projections for ZELSUVMI, leaving investors uncertain about the potential revenue impact.

Despite the positive announcement of the milestone payment, the mention of only a $5 million payment may suggest limited financial impact in the context of Ligand's broader financial goals and operations.

FAQ

What is ZELSUVMI?

ZELSUVMI™ is the first and only FDA-approved topical gel treatment for molluscum contagiosum, used at home.

Who developed ZELSUVMI?

ZELSUVMI was developed by Pelthos Therapeutics, and its technology platform NITRICIL™ is owned by Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

What recent milestone did Ligand Pharmaceuticals achieve?

Ligand Pharmaceuticals received a $5 million milestone payment from Pelthos after the commercial launch of ZELSUVMI.

Where can ZELSUVMI be applied?

ZELSUVMI can be applied by patients, parents, or caregivers in a home setting, outside of medical facilities.

What is Ligand's ownership in Pelthos Therapeutics?

Following the merger, Ligand Pharmaceuticals now owns 56% of Pelthos Therapeutics.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LGND Insider Trading Activity

$LGND insiders have traded $LGND stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD C DAVIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 9,510 shares for an estimated $1,000,456 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. OCTAVIO ESPINOZA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $156,090 and 1 sale selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $575,148 .

and 1 sale selling 5,000 shares for an estimated . ANDREW REARDON (CLO & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $218,312.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LGND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $LGND stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LGND Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LGND in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LGND, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LGND forecast page.

$LGND Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LGND recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LGND in the last 6 months, with a median target of $144.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Trevor Allred from Oppenheimer set a target price of $145.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Annabel Samimy from Stifel set a target price of $143.0 on 04/10/2025

Full Release



JUPITER, Fla., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: LGND) today announced that its partner Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: PTHS) has commercially launched ZELSUVMI™ (berdazimer) topical gel 10.3%, the first and only FDA-approved at-home treatment for molluscum contagiosum. The Company has earned a $5 million milestone payment from Pelthos following the commercial launch of ZELSUVMI.





“Molluscum impacts millions of people in the U.S., particularly children. We are thrilled to see that ZELSUVMI is now commercially available as it addresses a significant unmet need for these patients as the first at-home treatment for this highly contagious viral skin condition,” said Todd Davis, CEO of Ligand. “This milestone payment highlights the ongoing progress and significant value of our partnered programs as well as the strength of our business model, which is built on innovation, strategic collaboration, and long-term value creation for our shareholders.”





Following the completion of the merger between Pelthos Therapeutics and Channel Therapeutics in July 2025, Ligand now owns 56% of Pelthos. Additionally, under the terms of the license agreement with Pelthos, Ligand is entitled to a 13% royalty on worldwide sales of ZELSUVMI and up to an additional $5 million in commercial sales milestones.







About ZELSUVMI™ (berdazimer) topical gel, 10.3%







ZELSUVMI (berdazimer) topical gel, 10.3% is a nitric oxide (NO) releasing agent indicated for the topical treatment of



molluscum contagiosum



in adults and pediatric patients one year of age and older. ZELSUVMI received a novel drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2024 and is the first and only approved topical prescription medication that can be applied by patients, parents, or caregivers at home, outside of a physician's office, or other medical setting to treat this highly contagious viral skin infection. The product was developed using the proprietary nitric oxide-based technology platform, NITRICIL™, now owned by Ligand. Complete prescribing information and important safety information is available at



www.zelsuvmi.com



.







About Ligand Pharmaceuticals







Ligand is a biopharmaceutical company enabling scientific advancement through supporting the clinical development of high-value medicines. Ligand does this by providing financing, licensing our technologies or both. Our business model seeks to generate value for stockholders by creating a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate cost structure. Our goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable and diversified manner. Our business model is based on funding programs in mid- to late-stage drug development in return for economic rights, purchasing royalty rights in development stage or commercial biopharmaceutical products and licensing our technology to help partners discover and develop medicines. We partner with other pharmaceutical companies to attempt to leverage what they do best (late-stage development, regulatory management and commercialization) in order to generate our revenue. We operate two infrastructure-light royalty generating technology IP platform technologies. Our Captisol® platform technology is a chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. Our NITRICIL™ platform technology facilitates tunable dosing, permitting an adjustable drug release profile to allow proprietary formulations that target a broad range of indications. We have established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Jazz, Gilead Sciences and Baxter International. For more information, please visit www.ligand.com. Follow Ligand on



X



and



LinkedIn



.





We use our investor relations website and X as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors should monitor our website and our X account, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.







Contacts







Investors:





Melanie Herman







investors@ligand.com







(858) 550-7761





Media:





Kellie Walsh







media@ligand.com







(914) 315-6072



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.