Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The latest trading session saw Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) ending at $72.19, denoting a -1.84% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%.

Shares of the drugmaker have appreciated by 9.3% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 7.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.58, showcasing a 57.35% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $24.54 million, showing a 51.29% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.16% lower within the past month. Right now, Ligand Pharmaceuticals possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Ligand Pharmaceuticals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.75, which means Ligand Pharmaceuticals is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.