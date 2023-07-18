Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) closed the most recent trading day at $68.13, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 11.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ligand Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 126.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $28.34 million, down 50.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.25 per share and revenue of $140.62 million, which would represent changes of +9.6% and -35.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.1 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.89.

Also, we should mention that LGND has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

