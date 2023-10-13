Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) standing at $54.99, reflecting a -0.47% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.5% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.23%.

Shares of the drugmaker witnessed a loss of 11.3% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 4.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.4%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. On that day, Ligand Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of $0.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 65.85%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $27.22 million, showing a 58.82% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.10 per share and revenue of $125.36 million, indicating changes of +6.47% and -42.91%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.53% higher. At present, Ligand Pharmaceuticals boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Ligand Pharmaceuticals is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.83. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.84.

Meanwhile, LGND's PEG ratio is currently 0.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry stood at 1.97 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

