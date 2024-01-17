Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) closed the most recent trading day at $70.86, moving -0.3% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.56% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.59%.

The drugmaker's stock has climbed by 1.2% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 3.8% and syncing with the S&P 500.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.58, marking a 57.35% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $24.54 million, showing a 51.29% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.16% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Ligand Pharmaceuticals is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.08. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.08.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.