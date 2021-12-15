Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $135.91, changing hands as low as $135.33 per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LGND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LGND's low point in its 52 week range is $94.37 per share, with $219.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $136.02.

