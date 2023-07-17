Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) closed the most recent trading day at $68.76, moving +1.34% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 13.05% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ligand Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Ligand Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 126.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $28.34 million, down 50.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.25 per share and revenue of $140.62 million. These totals would mark changes of +9.6% and -35.96%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ligand Pharmaceuticals is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.07, which means Ligand Pharmaceuticals is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, LGND's PEG ratio is currently 0.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LGND's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

