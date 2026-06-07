A Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Insider Sold 5,000 Shares for $1.1 Million

Key Points

5,000 shares were sold for a total transaction value of ~$1.14 million on June 1, 2026, at a weighted average price around $227.06 per share.

This sale represented 10.78% of Andrew Reardon's direct Common Stock holdings, reducing direct ownership to 41,382 shares post-transaction.

The transaction involved the immediate exercise and sale of stock options, with no indirect holdings after the event.

Reardon retains 39,444 employee stock options (direct), which can be converted to Common Stock, supporting ongoing liquidity potential beyond the current cadence of option-driven sales.

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Andrew Reardon, CLO & Secretary at Ligand (NASDAQ:LGND), reported the sale of 5,000 shares of Common Stock for approximately ~$1.14 million on June 1, 2026, following the immediate exercise and disposition of stock options under an SEC Form 4 filing: SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 5,000 Transaction value ~$1.1 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 41,382 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$9.5 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($227.06); post-transaction value based on June 1, 2026 market close ($227.06).

Key questions

What was the structure and rationale behind this transaction?

The sale was executed as an immediate disposition of 5,000 shares acquired through the exercise of stock options, reflecting a liquidity event tied to the vesting and exercise of long-term incentive awards rather than open-market selling of previously held equity.

The sale was executed as an immediate disposition of 5,000 shares acquired through the exercise of stock options, reflecting a liquidity event tied to the vesting and exercise of long-term incentive awards rather than open-market selling of previously held equity. How does this sale compare to Reardon's historical trading activity?

Since May of last year, Reardon made seven option-driven sales, with the most recent trades representing a rising percentage of remaining holdings as option capacity diminishes; the current 10.78% of direct shares sold is the highest single-transaction ratio in the recent period.

Since May of last year, Reardon made seven option-driven sales, with the most recent trades representing a rising percentage of remaining holdings as option capacity diminishes; the current 10.78% of direct shares sold is the highest single-transaction ratio in the recent period. What is the ongoing ownership and liquidity capacity following this transaction?

Post-transaction, Reardon directly holds 41,382 shares of Common Stock (no indirect holdings), and retains 39,444 employee stock options (direct), providing continued access to potential equity sales as additional options vest and are exercised.

Post-transaction, Reardon directly holds 41,382 shares of Common Stock (no indirect holdings), and retains 39,444 employee stock options (direct), providing continued access to potential equity sales as additional options vest and are exercised. How does the transaction align with prevailing market conditions?

Ligand having delivered a 123.61% one-year total return as of the transaction date, suggesting that the liquidity event capitalized on a period of strong share price appreciation.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $274.48 million Net income (TTM) $153.56 million 1-year price change 123.6%

* 1-year price change calculated as of June 5, 2026.

Company snapshot

Key products include Kyprolis, Evomela, Veklury, Teriparatide, Vaxneuvance, Pneumosil, Rylaze, Nexterone, Zulresso, Noxafil-IV, Duavee, and a portfolio of specialty pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

The company partners with pharmaceutical companies through license programs and sells Captisol materials.

Primary customers are pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms.

Ligand is a biotechnology company specializing in technology platforms and royalty-driven partnerships with pharmaceutical manufacturers. With a lean workforce and a diverse portfolio of commercialized and developmental-stage assets, the company leverages its expertise to enable drug discovery and development across multiple therapeutic areas.

Ligand's scalable, asset-light strategy enables high-margin revenue streams through licensing and royalties, positioning it as a key enabler for partners in the biopharmaceutical sector.

What this transaction means for investors

This transaction looks like an executive supplementing their income more than it looks like an attempt to exit a poor investment. Reardon finished the series of transactions with 41,382 shares held directly plus 39,444 employee stock options. That should be enough to keep his interests aligned with investors.

Ligand’s drug licensing business is growing by leaps and bounds. First-quarter royalty revenue surged 56% year over year to $43 million. Unfortunately, first-quarter sales of its drug solubility enhancer, Captisol, shrank to $8.7 million from $13.5 million in the previous year period. The company blamed the timing of customer orders for the contraction of Captisol sales.

Total first-quarter grew 14% year over year to $51.7 million. Ligand’s top like could continue expanding rapidly thanks to the recent approval of Filspari for a new indication. On April 16, 2026, it became the first FDA-approved treatment for patients living with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.