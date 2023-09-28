Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) closed the most recent trading day at $61.49, moving +0.03% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 7.13% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ligand Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Ligand Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of $0.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 53.66%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $27.44 million, down 58.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.98 per share and revenue of $125.79 million. These totals would mark changes of +3.97% and -42.71%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ligand Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17, so we one might conclude that Ligand Pharmaceuticals is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, LGND's PEG ratio is currently 0.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.