Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) closed at $70.36, marking a +0.46% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 17.18% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 5.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Ligand Pharmaceuticals will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.58, signifying a 57.35% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $24.54 million, indicating a 51.29% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Ligand Pharmaceuticals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.16% lower. Currently, Ligand Pharmaceuticals is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Ligand Pharmaceuticals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.85. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.33.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

