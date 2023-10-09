Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) closed at $58.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.19% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 7.77% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.39% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.68, showcasing a 65.85% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $27.11 million, down 58.98% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.09 per share and revenue of $125 million, which would represent changes of +6.26% and -43.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.4% higher. As of now, Ligand Pharmaceuticals holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.42. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.38.

We can additionally observe that LGND currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.57. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. LGND's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.