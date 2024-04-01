Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) ended the recent trading session at $73.60, demonstrating a +0.68% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.2% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.11%.

Shares of the drugmaker witnessed a loss of 7.12% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 2.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.07, showcasing a 53.07% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $32.5 million, showing a 26.1% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

LGND's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.42 per share and revenue of $139.25 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.87% and +6.04%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Ligand Pharmaceuticals is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.54. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.05 of its industry.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 78, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

