Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) ending at $51.06, denoting a +1.53% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.76%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.76%.

The drugmaker's shares have seen a decrease of 18.19% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's loss of 5.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.35%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. On that day, Ligand Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of $0.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 65.85%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $27.22 million, indicating a 58.82% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.10 per share and a revenue of $125.36 million, indicating changes of +6.47% and -42.91%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.53% higher. Ligand Pharmaceuticals is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Ligand Pharmaceuticals is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.16, which means Ligand Pharmaceuticals is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that LGND currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.49. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.74.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LGND in the coming trading sessions

