Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) standing at $74.72, reflecting a +0.24% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.71%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 5.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ligand Pharmaceuticals will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.58, signifying a 57.35% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $24.54 million, indicating a 51.29% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Ligand Pharmaceuticals is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.86. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.87 of its industry.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.