Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

It's been a good week for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 9.5% to US$203. Revenues of US$186m beat expectations by a respectable 7.7%, although statutory losses per share increased. Ligand Pharmaceuticals lost US$0.18, which was 44% more than what the analysts had included in their models. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Ligand Pharmaceuticals after the latest results. NasdaqGM:LGND Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2021

After the latest results, the six analysts covering Ligand Pharmaceuticals are now predicting revenues of US$292.0m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a major 57% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Ligand Pharmaceuticals forecast to report a statutory profit of US$3.26 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$288.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.03 in 2021. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the real cut to new EPS forecasts.

Althoughthe analysts have revised their earnings forecasts for next year, they've also lifted the consensus price target 21% to US$225, suggesting the revised estimates are not indicative of a weaker long-term future for the business. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Ligand Pharmaceuticals, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$310 and the most bearish at US$198 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Ligand Pharmaceuticals' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Ligand Pharmaceuticals' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 57% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 11% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 20% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Ligand Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.