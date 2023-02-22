Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND):

Earnings: -$17.49 million in Q4 vs. -$5.42 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.04 in Q4 vs. -$0.32 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $23.53 million or $1.36 per share for the period.

Revenue: $50.38 million in Q4 vs. $56.40 million in the same period last year.

