Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND):

Earnings: -$4.97 million in Q4 vs. $5.76 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.30 in Q4 vs. $0.35 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $31.33 million or $1.80 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.37 per share Revenue: $72.47 million in Q4 vs. $69.99 million in the same period last year.

