Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND):

Earnings: -$7.17 million in Q3 vs. -$10.27 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.39 in Q3 vs. -$0.59 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $35.32 million or $1.84 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.35 per share Revenue: $51.81 million in Q3 vs. $32.87 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.50 - $5.70 Full year revenue guidance: $160 - $165 Mln

