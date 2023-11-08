Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND):

Earnings: -$12.79 million in Q3 vs. $0.40 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.74 in Q3 vs. $0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $17.96 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

Revenue: $32.87 million in Q3 vs. $59.22 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.25 to $5.40 Full year revenue guidance: $126 - $129 MLn

