Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND):

-Earnings: -$6.70 million in Q3 vs. -$15.25 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.42 in Q3 vs. -$0.81 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $17.49 million or $1.04 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.98 per share -Revenue: $41.85 million in Q3 vs. $24.81 million in the same period last year.

