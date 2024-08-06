Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND):

Earnings: -$51.911 million in Q2 vs. $2.290 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.88 in Q2 vs. $0.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $25.833 million or $1.40 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.06 per share Revenue: $41.531 million in Q2 vs. $26.366 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.00 to $5.50 Full year revenue guidance: $140 - $157 Mln

