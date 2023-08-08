Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND):

Earnings: $2.29 million in Q2 vs. -$0.90 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.13 in Q2 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $25.11 million or $1.42 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.64 per share Revenue: $26.37 million in Q2 vs. $50.13 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.85 - $5.00 Full year revenue guidance: $124 - $128 Mln

