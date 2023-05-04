Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND):

Earnings: $41.95 million in Q1 vs. -$15.39 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.33 in Q1 vs. -$0.91 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $39.90 million or $2.28 per share for the period.

Revenue: $43.98 million in Q1 vs. $36.52 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.60 to $4.75

